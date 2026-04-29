Apple’s new CEO Ternus faces spotlight amid strong earnings

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Apple Inc. is set to report strong quarterly results, with investors closely watching incoming CEO John Ternus as he prepares to take over leadership of the iPhone maker.

Ternus, currently Apple’s hardware chief, is expected to play a visible role during the company’s earnings call, signaling a transition period ahead of his official appointment later this year, when he succeeds Tim Cook, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts anticipate robust performance driven largely by strong iPhone demand, particularly for the latest high-end models. Apple’s revenue is forecast to rise significantly, reflecting continued momentum despite broader challenges in the global smartphone market.

The spotlight is also on Apple’s newer products, including the recently launched MacBook Neo, which has generated strong early interest. Priced lower than many of Apple’s traditional laptops, the device is seen as a strategic move to expand into more price-sensitive segments such as education and first-time buyers.

However, the product also raises questions about potential overlap with existing models and the long-term impact on Apple’s premium brand positioning.

Beyond the numbers, investors are expected to focus on how Ternus will steer the company through the next phase of growth, particularly in artificial intelligence. Apple has historically maintained a tightly controlled ecosystem, but the rapid pace of AI innovation may require a more flexible approach.

The leadership transition comes at a time when Apple is benefiting from one of its strongest iPhone upgrade cycles in years, with margins remaining among the highest in the consumer technology sector.

As the company prepares to enter a new chapter, the upcoming earnings report is likely to serve as both a financial update and an early indicator of how Apple’s future strategy may evolve under its next CEO.

News.Az