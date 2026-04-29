Azerbaijan and Maldives launch visa-free travel regime

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Azerbaijan and Maldives have officially launched a visa-free travel regime, allowing citizens of both countries to visit without a visa for short stays.

The agreement, which came into force on April 29, 2026, enables holders of valid ordinary passports to enter, exit, and transit through each other’s territories without a visa for up to 90 days, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The deal follows the completion of internal procedures required to activate the agreement, which was originally signed in New York City on September 24, 2025.

Under the new rules, travelers from both countries can enjoy simplified travel for tourism, business, or short-term visits, marking a step forward in bilateral relations and mobility.

Officials say the move is expected to boost tourism and strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly as the Maldives remains a popular destination for international travelers.

With this addition, Azerbaijani citizens can now travel visa-free to more than 60 countries, reflecting the country’s expanding international connectivity.

News.Az