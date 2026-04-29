Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss stronger cooperation

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On April 29, a phone conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyun.

During the phone conversation, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea, as well as issues of regional cooperation, were discussed, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was stated that the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Korea plays an important role in the development of relations.

The importance of intensifying the consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and mutual visits was brought to attention.

The sides touched upon issues of interaction within the framework of regional cooperation platforms and reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields.

It was also emphasized by the Korean side that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific was welcomed.

During the phone conversation, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az