Azerbaijan, Colombia hold first political consultations to enhance ties

Azerbaijan and Colombia held the inaugural consular consultations via video-conferencing.

The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az. Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, led the Azerbaijani delegation, while the Colombian delegation was headed by Patricia Cortes Ortiz, Director for Europe at the Colombian Foreign Ministry.During the consultations, both sides engaged in a productive dialogue regarding the current status and prospects for consular cooperation. They explored the potential for signing new bilateral agreements to enhance collaboration in this area.Key topics of discussion included the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, migration policies, and internal affairs. The delegations also addressed the digitalization of official document legalization processes, including apostille, and ways to facilitate mutual travel for citizens of both countries.

News.Az