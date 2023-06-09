Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the attention and care of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, measures are being taken to improve the service and social-living conditions of the military personnel, and newly built military facilities that meet modern standards are being commissioned, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

On June 9, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the conditions created in several newly commissioned accommodation points in the liberated territories.

It was reported to Minister Hasanov that modern conditions have been created for military personnel serving in areas with difficult terrain. The accommodation points are equipped with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs of military personnel. There is a weapon room, dormitory, dining room, kitchen, food and storage facilities, bathroom and sanitary facility and generators that provide uninterrupted electricity to the area.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov highly appreciated the conditions created for personnel at the accommodation points and expressed his satisfaction.

Then the minister met with the military personnel and enquired about their concerns. He drew the attention of the servicemen to the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. The minister spoke about the work done to improve the social and living conditions of military personnel thanks to the attention and care of the President, and emphasized that these works will be continued hereinafter.

In the end, Minister Hasanov gave specific instructions regarding the organization of combat duty and increasing the combat capability of the troops, further improving the social and living conditions of military personnel.

