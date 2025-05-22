Azerbaijan condemns Washington shooting, extends condolences to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Thursday extended condolences to Israel over the killing of two Israeli diplomats in a shooting in Washington DC.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Israel and the families of two Israeli diplomats who were killed as a result of a heinous attack in Washington D.C.”, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence, which seeks to sow fear and division," the ministry stated.

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were fatally shot on Wednesday night near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., according to official sources.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody.

A man and a woman were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest which is near the museum, an FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office. They were a young couple about to be engaged to be married, the Israeli ambassador said.

News.Az