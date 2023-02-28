Azerbaijan conducts demining ops in its liberated lands in full compliance with int’l rules, official says

A special coordination headquarters has been established to organize the coordinated implementation of restoration and reconstruction processes in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Sultan Hajiyev, Chief Adviser of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Head of the Interagency Center for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the headquarters has been operating regularly since the end of 2020.

"A total of 10 working groups operating at this headquarters ensure high-quality and prompt coordination of work, and various processes of great importance," the official said.

Hajiyev stressed that naturally, the main condition for the implementation of these processes is mine clearance. Hajiyev said that this is also necessary in order to ensure the completely safe relocation of residents upon completion of the restoration work. According to him, the group includes representatives of various structures.

"The mine clearance operation is carried out in full compliance with international rules, using the latest and most modern technologies," Hajiyev added.

News.Az