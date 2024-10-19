Azerbaijan conducts transport monitoring for COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the preparation for the COP29 climate event , set to take place in Baku from November 11-22, transport monitoring got underway to ensure the smooth and safe management of road traffic throughout the event.

Specifically, on October 19, from 11:00 to 15:30, transport monitoring will take place in the city centre, focusing on designated hospitality venues for conference participants, the Heydar Aliyev Centre, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.Az reports.The movement of designated shuttles and special vehicles assigned for COP29 will be tested during this period.The transport monitoring for COP29, carried out by the COP29 Azerbaijan OC, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency, involves over 20 vehicles and 15 shuttles. Intra-city monitoring will take place without traffic restrictions, primarily to test the movement patterns of vehicles assigned for COP29 and to prepare for potential traffic congestion.Nearly 350 specially trained COP29 volunteers are also participating in the process to assess their preparedness for assignments during the conference.The monitoring will proceed with partial road restrictions from 02:30 to 04:30 on October 20. During this phase, the process will involve designated shuttles, taxis, and special service vehicles heading towards central hotels, the event venue at Baku Stadium, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az