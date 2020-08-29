Azerbaijan confirms 115 new COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 188 new COVID-19 cases, 115 patients have recovered and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 36,175 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,576 of them have recovered, and 529 people have died. Currently, 2,069 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,384 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 910,890.

