Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients have recovered, 1 patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 831,706 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,351 of them have recovered, and 10,270 people have died. Currently, 86 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,015 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,608,942 tests have been conducted so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

News.Az