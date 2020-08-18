Azerbaijan confirms 159 more recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 131 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 159 virus infected people have recovered and one patient has died in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 34,474, with 32,201 recoveries and 509 deaths. Currently, 1,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,361 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of tests to 843,269.

