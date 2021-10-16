Azerbaijan confirms 1,681 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,681 new cases of coronavirus infection, while 675 patients have been recovered in the past 24 hours, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az

According to the Task Force, 12 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 500,311 with 477,639 recoveries and 6,746 deaths, while treatment of 15,926 others is underway.

A total of 5,014,141 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az