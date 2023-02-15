Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 24 novel COVID-19 cases, 31 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 828,275 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,038 of them have recovered, and 10,099 people have died. Currently, 138 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,552 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,509,420 tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

