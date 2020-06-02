Azerbaijan confirms 273 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 273 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told AzVision.az.

Some 56 patients have recovered, while 3 others (born in 1943, 1954 and 1956) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 5,935, with 3,564 recoveries and 71 deaths.

Some 2,300 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 50 are in severe and 73 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 309,901 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az