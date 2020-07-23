Azerbaijan confirms 531 new coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 531 more patients have recovered and 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 28,980, with 20,974 recoveries and 391 deaths.

Some 7,615 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 8,829 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 658,782.

News.Az