Azerbaijan confirms 592 new COVID-19 recoveries

A total of 592 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 26,474, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Azerbaijan saw 279 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 32,157.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 454.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 7,283 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 732 236.

