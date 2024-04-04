Azerbaijan, Congo discuss interparliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with visiting delegation of the Republic of the Congo led by President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Highlighting the pivotal role of high-level reciprocal visits in developing bilateral relations, Speaker of the Parliament described this visit as a manifestation of mutual interest and intention, which would give a considerable impetus to the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Congo.

Speaking about mutual support and useful cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, especially the Non-Aligned Movement, Sahiba Gafarova described the Congo as one of the countries that supported the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. She underscored that Azerbaijan also paid special attention to developing cooperation with African countries both bilaterally and multilaterally, with protecting the common interests.

Sharing his impressions on his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso expressed his optimism regarding the documents signed between two countries as part of the visit, saying that they would contribute to the development of mutual cooperation.

The two highlighted the importance of interparliamentary cooperation in developing mutual relations between the two countries. They noted that contacts and reciprocal visits between members of parliaments would contribute to fostering the relations.

The President of Congo shared his views over the expansion of Azerbaijan's cooperation with African countries, support for preparations for COP29 in Baku, development of cooperation in the mining industry, agriculture, environment, culture and other domains.

The two also exchanged views on the current situation in the region. Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis shed light on the unfair approach of some international organizations towards Azerbaijan and saying that a number of countries, including France, are obstructing peace in the South Caucasus region, intending to create instability in the region and bring neo-colonialism policy here.

President Denis Sassu-Nguesso recalled that African states, including the Congo, were subjected to colonialism for many years and fought for their freedom. Today, African countries stand united against hegemony, domination, and the exploitation of local people's wealth by certain states. He emphasized that in the current tense period, the collective action of peace-loving states and a joint struggle against such negative steps is crucial. Therefore, Azerbaijan and Congo will combine their efforts to combat pressures and double standards within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.

