Azerbaijan congratulates Swedish people

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to the people of Sweden on the occasion of their national holiday, News.Az reports.

The ministry said on Twitter: “On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, we express our best wishes and sincere congratulations to the Government and People of Sweden. Happy National Day, Sweden!”


