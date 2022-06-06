Azerbaijan congratulates Swedish people
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to the people of Sweden on the occasion of their national holiday, News.Az reports.
The ministry said on Twitter: “On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, we express our best wishes and sincere congratulations to the Government and People of Sweden. Happy National Day, Sweden!”