Azerbaijan considering amnesty for Armenian separatists who lay down arms - presidential aide

  • Politics
Azerbaijan is considering amnesty for Armenian separatists in Garabagh who lay down their weapons, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Reuters, News.Az reports.

"Even with regard to former military personnel and combatants, if they can be classified as such, we are contemplating the possibility of amnesty. Some individual military groups and officers have made public statements that they will not accept our conditions and will continue to resist," he said.

Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan aims to initiate the process of reintegrating Garabagh Armenians into Azerbaijani society.


