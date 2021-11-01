News.az
News
Amnesty
Tag:
Amnesty
Azerbaijan amnesty covers more than 15,000 people
09 Feb 2026-13:50
Venezuela announces prisoner amnesty
31 Jan 2026-14:30
Five die of hunger as Amnesty accuses Israel of starving Gaza
18 Aug 2025-16:39
Taliban official pledges amnesty for returning Afghans despite US travel ban
09 Jun 2025-21:48
Germany backs US in dismissing Amnesty's 'genocide' allegation against Israel
06 Dec 2024-18:09
Azerbaijan considering amnesty for Armenian separatists who lay down arms - presidential aide
22 Sep 2023-07:16
Azerbaijan to release 65 female prisoners under amnesty act
03 Dec 2021-11:39
Azerbaijan starts execution of amnesty declared in connection with Victory Day
10 Nov 2021-16:26
Azerbaijan: Over 3,000 people will be released under amnesty on occasion of Victory Day
03 Nov 2021-11:30
At least 115 killed in crackdown in Nigeria: Amnesty
05 Aug 2021-12:15
