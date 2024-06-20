Azerbaijan: Construction of Horadiz-Agband railway line continues apace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on Thursday announced that construction work on the Horadiz-Agband railway line is progressing rapidly, with 56% of the project already completed, News.Az reports.

“This strategic railway line aims to connect mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The construction of nearly 500 engineering structures, including major bridges, is being carried out along the Horadiz-Agband railway line,” the company said in a statement.The railway line runs through Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

News.Az