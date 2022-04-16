Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues construction of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" H/P Stations

  • Economics
A media tour was organized to "Khudaferin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydroelectric power stations, News.az reports.

The media tour was organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

The head of the department of the Ministry of Energy, Alasgar Hasanov, told reporters that work is underway on the construction of "Khudaferin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydropower plants.


