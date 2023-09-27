Azerbaijan continues to clean up its lands from mines, booby traps left in Karabakh

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are taking measures on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Karabakh region, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the area.

News.Az