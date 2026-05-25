Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day

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On May 25, an international conference dedicated to Africa Day was held in Baku.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Baku State University and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization, the event brought together ambassadors of African countries accredited to Azerbaijan, members of the Milli Majlis, heads of relevant state agencies, representatives of higher education institutions, experts, as well as African students studying in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In their opening remarks, speakers hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and African countries, highlighting the expansion of cooperation, as well as the prospects for strategic partnership.

The event featured panel discussions on Azerbaijan–Africa relations, current dynamics, and strategic potential, as well as Agenda 2063 and Africa’s growing role in the system of international relations, including enhancing political, economic and interparliamentary cooperation, as well as new opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

The conference also included a presentation on international cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of "ASAN Khidmet."

The participants also exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-African cooperation, strengthening mutual relations, and new areas of cooperation.

News.Az