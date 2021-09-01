Azerbaijan continues to compensate entrepreneurs who suffered from Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Armed Forces subjected to artillery shelling the peaceful cities and villages of Azerbaijan located far from the zone of hostilities during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

As a result, the civilian population and business entities operating in these areas were seriously damaged and their normal activities were disrupted.

In this regard, on July 6, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to eliminate damage caused to vehicles belonging to the civilian population and the state, and to business entities as a result of the aggression unleashed on September 27, 2020 by the Armed Forces of Armenia against the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure the implementation of the above order of the head of state, inspections were carried out by the working groups of the State Commission, created by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 6, 2020, to assess and eliminate damage in the relevant districts. It was found that 294 business entities suffered damage in the amount of 4,741,647 manat ($2.78 million).

In order to eliminate the damage caused to the circulating assets of business entities whose real estate was destroyed or fell into an emergency state, as well as to the funds necessary for carrying out entrepreneurial activities, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy took the necessary measures and began making payments to entrepreneurs. So, by the end of August, 4,261,941 manat ($2.5 million) were transferred to the bank accounts of 245 business entities, and the process continues.

News.Az

