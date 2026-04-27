Iranian FM praises Oman ties, stresses Hormuz security, regional cooperation

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has praised Oman’s warm hospitality and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to regional cooperation, safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and prioritising relations with neighbouring countries.

In a message highlighting Iran’s diplomatic engagement on Sunday, Araghchi expressed gratitude to his Omani hosts following high-level talks in Muscat, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As the only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to the benefit of all dear neighbours and the world. Our neighbours are our priority,” he added.

The statement reflects Iran’s longstanding policy of strengthening ties with regional countries and promoting practical solutions for stability in the Persian Gulf, designed and implemented by the countries of the region themselves.

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also wrote on X that he had held productive talks with Araghchi on the Strait of Hormuz.

“As littoral states, we recognise our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” Albusaidi said.

As the two littoral states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, Iran and Oman hold primary responsibility for the safety and security of this vital international waterway. During the discussions, both sides focused on practical ways to guarantee safe transit that serves the economic interests of neighbouring states and the wider international community.

Iran has consistently maintained that maritime security in the Persian Gulf should be managed collectively by regional states, without the involvement of extra-regional powers, whose presence Tehran says has contributed to heightened tensions.

On Sunday, Araghchi returned to Islamabad from Oman for his second official visit to Pakistan in two days, where he is expected to hold further consultations with Pakistani mediators amid stalled negotiations with the United States.

Before travelling to Pakistan, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman in Muscat, where they discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving regional crises.

News.Az