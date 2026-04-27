Australia boosts defense with $860m armored vehicle deal

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Australia is expanding its military capabilities with a major new defense purchase, approving more than $800 million in armored vehicle acquisitions as part of a broader buildup in national defense spending.

The government said it will invest A$1.2 billion (about $860 million) to acquire nearly 300 new Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle units and upgrade existing armored trucks used by the Australian Army, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The vehicles will be manufactured by the local arm of Thales, reinforcing Australia’s push to strengthen domestic defense production capacity while modernizing its land forces.

Officials described the deal as part of the country’s largest peacetime increase in defense spending, reflecting growing regional security concerns and a broader effort to enhance military readiness.

The new procurement follows a series of recent defense investments as Canberra accelerates modernization of its armed forces, focusing on mobility, protection, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Analysts say the move underscores Australia’s ongoing shift toward a more assertive defense posture amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

News.Az