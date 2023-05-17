Azerbaijan contributes to solving global problems - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a country that contributes to solving problems on a global scale, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a conference on "Empowering Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in an Era of Global Challenges: The role of the Non-Aligned Movement" dedicated to Africa Day in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister said that some countries around the world are currently facing conflict.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has 30 years of experience related to this. But in the end, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation. Wars that unfold on the territories of countries sometimes have their impact on the global level," Azimov added.

News.Az