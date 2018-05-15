Azerbaijan creates organizing committee to hold European Youth Olympic Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of an Organizing Committee for the holding of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku on July 20-28, 2019, APA reports.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been appointed Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

Youth and Sport Minister, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Azad Rahimov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

News.Az

