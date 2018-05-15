Azerbaijan creates organizing committee to hold European Youth Olympic Festival
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of an Organizing Committee for the holding of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku on July 20-28, 2019, APA reports.
First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been appointed Chairman of the Organizing Committee.
Youth and Sport Minister, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Azad Rahimov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee.
News.Az