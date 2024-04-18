Azerbaijan declares total environmental war on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

For nearly 30 years, Armenia has caused significant environmental damage to Azerbaijan, harming the lands, water resources, and biodiversity of Karabakh, which has faced systematic destruction comparable to an ecological disaster. These actions have led to the region being labeled the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus." The liberation of Karabakh initiated an assessment of the damage and preparation of lawsuits against Armenia and international companies involved in illegal activities on the occupied territories.

On April 12, 2024, a meeting was held at the Peace Palace in The Hague, where Azerbaijan presented evidence of Armenia's ecological crimes, citing the "Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats." Extensive evidence of the destruction of flora and fauna, pollution of transboundary rivers, and systematic burning of forests and lands was presented to substantiate the violations.

In addition to legal actions, Azerbaijan is actively working on ecological restoration and improving conditions for migrating species, following the provisions of the international convention. It is important to note that biodiversity protection is a key element in efforts to restore justice and fulfill international obligations.

This arbitration process is not only significant for addressing environmental issues on an international level but also sets a precedent for future cases related to the protection of the environment and biodiversity. Opinions from experts and politicians, such as Matin Mamedli and Javid Osmanov, highlight the need to adhere to international norms and the importance of compensation for prolonged periods of ecological damage.

Matin Mamedli, a senior advisor at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, emphasizes that Azerbaijan has solid grounds for filing a lawsuit against Armenia in the international court over the ecological damage caused over the last 30 years. He asserts that there are irrefutable facts supporting Armenia's illegal actions, including territorial violations and exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources. Mamedli expressed confidence that the international court would make a fair decision, considering the seriousness of Armenia's crimes.

Deputy Javid Osmanov points to the catastrophic state of Azerbaijani territories that were under Armenian occupation. He reported that these areas are among the most heavily mined in the world, and since the Second Karabakh War, there have been numerous mine accidents. Osmanov criticizes Armenia's actions in destroying forest areas and polluting rivers, stating that these violate international conventions and continue aggression against Azerbaijan. In his view, compensation from Armenia is necessary for a prolonged period of damage to restore ecological justice and maintain international standards of accountability.

In turn, Anvar Aliyev, the head of the Ecogeography Department at the Institute of Geography, emphasized the severity of the ecological consequences of Armenia's prolonged occupation of 20% of Azerbaijan's territory. According to him, the long-term use of these lands has threatened unique natural specimens, led to the destruction of trees and plants, and resulted in the obliteration of natural monuments and the pollution of water resources. These actions have damaged the flora and fauna, disrupting key links in the ecosystem and the food chain, and have made the territories a target for ecological terror.

Aliyev also highlighted the long-term consequences of mechanized activities during the occupation, including damage to fertile lands due to the operations of heavy military equipment and massive explosions. He pointed out Armenia's blatant violation of international environmental standards, which led to an ecological disaster in Karabakh.

In the context of the exploitation of natural resources, Aliyev cited the example of the Soyudlu gold mine, which holds significant economic value. He mentioned that the company GeoProMining Gold, which operates this mine, is one of the largest taxpayers in Armenia, underscoring the economic importance of extracting gold and silver from the occupied territories. Aliyev specifically noted that these actions continued despite international agreements and laws, confirming the systematic disregard for the rules of mining activities during the conflict.

The commission established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan to assess assets in the liberated territories is taking steps to evaluate and restore lost resources, which is important for long-term economic stabilization and ecological restoration of the region. Aliyev emphasizes that the total damage from the occupation is estimated at over $300 billion, highlighting the scale of the tragedy and the need for a comprehensive approach to solving these issues.

The commission established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan to assess assets in the liberated territories is taking steps to evaluate and restore lost resources, which is important for long-term economic stabilization and ecological restoration of the region. Aliyev emphasizes that the total damage from the occupation is estimated at over $300 billion, highlighting the scale of the tragedy and the need for a comprehensive approach to solving these issues.

Of course, conservation and environmental responsibility are becoming increasingly important in today's world. The destruction of nature and environmental damage have serious consequences not only for the environment, but also for humanity as a whole. If we talk about the specific situation with Armenia, then any actions that lead to the destruction of nature and infrastructure cannot remain without consequences. Since Armenia is involved in the destruction of nature and violation of environmental standards, it will have to answer for its actions.

News.Az