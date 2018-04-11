Azerbaijan declares voter turnout for 15:00

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information on the voter turnout for 15:00 was announced at the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Farid Orujov, the director of the Election Information Center of the CEC Secretariat, said that by 3:00 pm the voter turnout was 3,227,817 voters.

According to him, the turnout made 60.74% of voters.

The total number of voters is 5,314,365 people.

News.Az



News.Az