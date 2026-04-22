EU blacklists Kremlin-linked media and NGO for hybrid warfare

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Brussels targets two organisations linked to Kremlin propaganda as part of broader efforts to counter hybrid threats.

The European Union has expanded its sanctions against Russia by adding two organisations accused of playing a role in spreading disinformation and supporting hybrid warfare strategies, News.Az reports, citing The Gaze.Media.

According to a decision adopted by the Council of the EU on 21 April, the media platform Euromore has been added to the sanctions list due to its alleged involvement in adapting and distributing Kremlin-aligned narratives for audiences in EU countries.

European officials say the platform is used to undermine trust in EU institutions and to justify Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine through coordinated information campaigns.

The EU also sanctioned the Russian organisation “Pravfond” (Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad). Despite its official humanitarian mandate, the organisation is accused by the EU of promoting narratives about the “Nazification” of Ukraine, alleged “Russophobia,” and claims of persecution of Russian-speaking populations in neighbouring states.

The Council of the EU stated that both entities are directly involved in activities that “undermine democracy, the rule of law, stability and security in Europe and Ukraine.”

With the latest additions, 69 individuals and 19 organisations are now subject to EU sanctions related to Russia’s destabilising activities. The measures include asset freezes within the European Union and a prohibition on providing funds or economic resources to listed entities.

The EU continues to intensify its response to what it describes as Russia’s hybrid warfare, particularly in the information space, aimed at influencing public opinion and weakening European unity.

News.Az