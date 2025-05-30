Azerbaijan defeat England to reach Minifootball World Cup semifinals
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has advanced to the semifinals of the WMF Minifootball World Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 victory against England on Thursday.
Azerbaijan's win was secured with a goal from Tamkin Khalilzade and an own goal by the English team, News.Az reports.
With this result, Azerbaijan will now face Montenegro in the upcoming semifinal clash.