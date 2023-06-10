Azerbaijan Defense Minister expressed condolences to the Turkish side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Yashar Guler, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that five people were killed and several were injured as a result of explosion occurred at a factory in Elmadag district of Ankara.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace".

News.Az