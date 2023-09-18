Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Director General of Israel Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Israel Defense Ministry’s Director General Mr. Eyal Zamir, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed his satisfaction with the current high level of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

Mr. E. Zamir thanked the Azerbaijani side for the warm reception, and emphasized the importance of such meetings and mutual visits in terms of further expansion of existing cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel.

