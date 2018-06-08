Azerbaijan Defense Minister participates in NATO meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the NATO meeting in Brussels on June 8 held at the level of defense ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

During the meeting, the political situation and security in Afghanistan, the future of the mission, the continuation of the financial support required for maintaining the security forces after 2020 and other issues were discussed.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, speaking at the meeting comprehensively informed the participants about the support provided by our country to Afghanistan. The Defense Minister noted that Azerbaijan will continue to support the efforts of the international community aimed at restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that the peacekeeping contingent consisting of 120 servicemen of the Republic of Azerbaijan takes part in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. The Republic of Azerbaijan also continues to contribute to the NATO mission by means of multimodal transit, training, and financial support to the Trust Fund of the Afghan National Army.

