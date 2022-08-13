Azerbaijan defines rules for accreditation of foreign media representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Collegium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the "Rules for accreditation of foreign media representatives in the Republic of Azerbaijan," News.az reports.

The accreditation of foreign media representatives is regulated by the law "On Media," relevant interstate agreements, and these Regulations.

According to the rules, the accreditation of foreign media representatives in the Republic of Azerbaijan is carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. If other countries impose special restrictions on the professional activities of media representatives included in the Media Register, the Republic of Azerbaijan may also impose the same restrictions on media representatives of the state that applied those restrictions.





News.Az