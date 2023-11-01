Azerbaijan defused nearly 1,700 landmines in liberated territories over past month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 1 to 31 October, 767 anti-personnel and 928 anti-tank landmines, as well as 8,537 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 6,687 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.