Azerbaijan defused nearly 250 landmines in its liberated lands last week

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 192 anti-personnel and 55 anti-tank mines, as well as 567 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement News.Az reports.As a result, over 722 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az