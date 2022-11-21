Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 119 more landmines in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 14 to 19 November, 96 anti-personnel and 23 anti-tank mines, as well as 345 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, over 3,200 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

