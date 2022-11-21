Azerbaijan defuses 119 more landmines in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 14 to 19 November, 96 anti-personnel and 23 anti-tank mines, as well as 345 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, over 3,200 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az