Azerbaijan defuses 525 landmines in liberated lands last month

During the demining operations carried out in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan in August, 455 anti-personnel and 70 anti-tank mines, as well as 503 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Totally, 634 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agency added.


