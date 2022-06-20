Azerbaijan demines nearly 557 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 13 to 18, as many as 79 anti-personnel and 13 anti-tank mines, as well as 58 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 557 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az