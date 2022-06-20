Azerbaijan demines nearly 557 hectares of liberated territories last week
- 20 Jun 2022 10:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174517
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-demines-nearly-557-hectares-of-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 13 to 18, as many as 79 anti-personnel and 13 anti-tank mines, as well as 58 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 557 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.