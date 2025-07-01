Azerbaijan destroys hundreds of kilograms of contaminated Russian food products - PHOTO

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA) has detected pathogenic bacteria in a consignment of onion rings imported from the Russian Federation, News.Az reports citing AFSA.

The contaminated shipment, weighing 639 kilograms, was manufactured by “Miratorg-Zapad” and imported into Azerbaijan by the company “Miratorg.”

The presence of hazardous microorganisms was confirmed through laboratory analyses conducted on samples collected as part of routine inspections of imported food products.

In accordance with the national legislation on food safety, the authorities have ordered the complete destruction of the contaminated batch to prevent any risk to public health.