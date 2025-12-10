Azerbaijan detains citizens linked to foreign agencies

According to the statement, complex investigative measures were launched after information emerged about illegal armed formations composed of Azerbaijani citizens and used by foreign agencies for intelligence, subversive, and terrorist purposes, News.Az reports, citing the press service of the State Security Service.

Investigators identified individuals involved in organizing the activities of these armed groups abroad, including efforts to target officials of a foreign state and carry out other criminal acts. The suspects allegedly considered themselves representatives of the “criminal world.”

After the location of Mammadov Amid Sameddin oglu, born in 1995 and suspected of committing the aforementioned criminal acts, was identified in a foreign country, he was detained through operational-search measures, brought to Azerbaijan, and placed under investigation.

Additionally, Nurlan Ilham oglu Safarov, born in 1997, and Edik Nabi oglu Israfilov, born in 1983, also suspected of committing these crimes, were detained and brought to criminal responsibility.

All three individuals face charges under Articles 12.1 and 279.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan for participating in armed formations not provided for by national legislation outside the country’s borders. A court has ordered their pretrial detention.

Authorities stated that further information will be released regarding ongoing investigative measures and additional suspects.