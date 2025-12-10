President Aliyev, UK trade envoy discuss strategic partnership, cooperation

The meeting highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, energy, including renewable energy, defense industry, education, and other areas, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website. Both sides stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in deepening bilateral ties.

The discussion also welcomed and acknowledged the contribution of British companies to the reconstruction and development work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Lord Alderdice congratulated President Aliyev on the results achieved in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In response, President Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted the role of US President Donald Trump in the process. He emphasized that, as the initiator of the peace agenda, Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to advance it and stressed how a peaceful environment contributes to the development of the region’s economic potential.

President Aliyev also highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP, which has lasted for more than 30 years.