Azerbaijan determined to continue efforts towards strengthening peace in region - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is firmly determined to continue efforts aimed at strengthening peace and security in the region, said the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, as he addressed meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Moscow on Monday, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of the CIS as an important platform for dialogue and interaction among participating states in many domains, he also highlighted Azerbaijan;s commitment to expanding and strengthening bilateral relations within the CIS format.

During his address, PM Asadov hailed Azerbaijan’s contribution to strengthening cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the CIS, emphasizing the country`s centuries-old traditions of multiculturalism.

The PM underlined that Azerbaijan actively promotes inter-ethnic dialogue through numerous international platforms. Drawing attention to the positive impact of sports on strengthening humanitarian relations, PM Asadov mentioned the upcoming 3rd CIS Games scheduled to be held in Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, in 2025. He described it as a “sporting event to strengthen and develop humanitarian interaction within the CIS in the future.”

Touching upon the economic and commercial areas as an important facet of cooperation between the countries, the PM underscored that Azerbaijan actively engages in economic cooperation as part of the Union.

News.Az