Azerbaijan determines checkpoints on the state border with Armenia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "Number of checkpoints and the list of territories where they are located,", News.az reports.

According to the changes, the number of checkpoints has increased.

Eyvazli state border checkpoint - Gubadli region (Eyvazli village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Checkpoint at Gazanchi state border- Zangilan region (Gazanci village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Checkpoint from the state border in Fuzuli International Airport (Fuzuli region, Mirzajamalli village).

Checkpoint from the state border in Zagatala International Airport (Zagatala region, Mukhakh village).

News.Az