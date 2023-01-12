Azerbaijan develops bill on exemption of media entities from taxes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on exemption of media entities from taxes has been developed in Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Thursday.

Speaking at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, Ismayilov said that the bill envisages the exemption of media entities from tax on income from their activities, advertising income, as well as on the relevant assistance provided to them, on profits and from value-added tax on media products made by them.

He added that the bill has been fully agreed upon with the interested bodies and is under consideration by the government.

