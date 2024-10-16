Azerbaijan develops new bill on mine action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has developed a new bill on mine action.

The document has already been submitted for discussion at today’s meeting of the parliamentary Committee on defense, security, and anti-corruption, News.Az reports.The proposed legislation consists of three sections and 14 articles, aiming to regulate the organization and implementation of demining efforts across the country.However, it will not cover demining activities conducted by the Armed Forces for national security and defense purposes.

News.Az