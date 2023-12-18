Azerbaijan develops new bus routes and network of special lanes

+ ↺ − 16 px

New bus routes and a network of special lanes have been developed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said on Monday.

He made the remarks during the “Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan presentation,” News.Az reports

“Important measures are being taken to ensure the accessibility of public transportation as part of the work carried out in the direction of improving the transportation capabilities of the capital. All routes have been analyzed by AYNA (information system to help improve work of Land Transport Agency), the number of buses on the lines has been monitored daily, and their uninterrupted movement has been ensured,” Hummatov added.

